Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS, Stalin extend Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday extended Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offers prayers in Coimbatore

Representational image. Muslims offer Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers in Coimbatore. (EPS | A.Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday extended Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings. The CM, in his statement, recalled the month-long fasting by Muslims during Ramadan.

“Let love, peace and brotherhood prosper on this holy Ramzan,” he said. He also recalled that the State had been allocating 5,145 metric tonnes of rice at concessional price for making gruel at mosques during the month, allocation of Rs 6 crore towards Hajj pilgrimage, hiking grant for Hajj committee from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, supply of sandalwood for Nagore Santhanakoodu festival, Rs 20,000 honorarium per month for district Kazis, etc.

In a joint statement, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said they would be paying their respects to late leader Quaid-e-Milleth at his memorial in Triplicane mosque to mark his 124th birth anniversary on June 5.

DMK president MK Stalin said, “On behalf of the DMK, I extend my wishes to Muslims, who displayed good qualities like love, mercy and charity to the world by observing fast.” He also said DMK would serve as a guarding shield of minorities whenever they faced difficulties.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “On behalf of MDMK I extend my wishes to the Muslim community to let socialism flourish, sustain brotherhood, raise harmony and improve social integrity.” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “I extend my wishes to the Muslims who celebrate Ramzan which emphasises charity, order and discipline.”

KS Alagiri, TNCC president, Vijayakant, DMDK founder-president, GK Vasan, president of TMC (Moopanar), R Sarathkumar,  AISMK founder-president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK youth wing leader, and others also extended their wishes.

Chief Kazi Mufti Kazi Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub on Tuesday night announced that Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) will be celebrated on June 5 across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam Eid-Ul-Fitr Stalin AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp