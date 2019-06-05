EPS, OPS, Stalin extend Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday extended Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings. The CM, in his statement, recalled the month-long fasting by Muslims during Ramadan.

“Let love, peace and brotherhood prosper on this holy Ramzan,” he said. He also recalled that the State had been allocating 5,145 metric tonnes of rice at concessional price for making gruel at mosques during the month, allocation of Rs 6 crore towards Hajj pilgrimage, hiking grant for Hajj committee from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, supply of sandalwood for Nagore Santhanakoodu festival, Rs 20,000 honorarium per month for district Kazis, etc.

In a joint statement, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said they would be paying their respects to late leader Quaid-e-Milleth at his memorial in Triplicane mosque to mark his 124th birth anniversary on June 5.

DMK president MK Stalin said, “On behalf of the DMK, I extend my wishes to Muslims, who displayed good qualities like love, mercy and charity to the world by observing fast.” He also said DMK would serve as a guarding shield of minorities whenever they faced difficulties.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “On behalf of MDMK I extend my wishes to the Muslim community to let socialism flourish, sustain brotherhood, raise harmony and improve social integrity.” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “I extend my wishes to the Muslims who celebrate Ramzan which emphasises charity, order and discipline.”

KS Alagiri, TNCC president, Vijayakant, DMDK founder-president, GK Vasan, president of TMC (Moopanar), R Sarathkumar, AISMK founder-president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK youth wing leader, and others also extended their wishes.

Chief Kazi Mufti Kazi Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub on Tuesday night announced that Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) will be celebrated on June 5 across the State.