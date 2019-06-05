Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja wins legal battle on copyright

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major relief to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, the Madras High Court on Tuesday confirmed its interim order prohibiting exploitation of songs composed by him in any form, including in television reality shows, music concerts and online radio channels, without his permission.

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the order while hearing civil suits by Ilaiyaraaja alleging copyright infringement of his songs by Agi Music, Echo Recording, Giri Trading Company and others. The court made it clear that songs composed by the musician cannot be exploited or monetised in any manner without his permission. Films comprising songs composed by him released/screened in theatres are exempted, the court said.

A separate suit by Agi Music in 2013, accusing Ilaiyaraaja of breaching terms of a 2007 agreement was dismissed by the court. In March 2017, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to singer S P Balasubrahmanyam asking him to not perform songs that had been composed by the musician without his permission.