Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK may offer Rajya Sabha seat to Manmohan Singh in exchange of TN Assembly seat

Will the DMK offer a Rajya Sabha seat to Manmohan Singh? It is believed that it may happen as Singh’s term in the Upper House ends on June 14.

Published: 06th June 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the DMK offer a Rajya Sabha seat to Manmohan Singh? It is believed that it may happen as Singh’s term in the Upper House ends on June 14.

In exchange, DMK may seek Nanguneri Assembly seat, where a by-poll is to be held.

Congress won the seat in alliance with DMK in 2016. Congress has plans to approach DMK in this regard, sources said. The AICC high command has decided to send Singh to Rajya Sabha again. 

He was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam quota, on June 15, 2013, when he was Prime Minister. Congress has only 25 MLAs in the Assam Assembly now. However, the party needs at least 43 first-preference votes to ensure victory for Singh.

As of now, DMK can send at least three members from the State to Rajya Sabha, as the party on its own has 101 MLAs. DMK-led alliance has a total of 110 MLAs.

A total of 102 MLAs are sufficient to send three Rajya Sabha MPs from the State.

Already, DMK has promised a Rajya Sabha seat for MDMK general secretary Vaiko. DMK sources say the party is willing to take the Nanguneri seat from Congress but refused to say anything about offering a Rajya Sabha seat to Singh. 

A State-level DMK functionary told Express that as of now there is no request from the Congress.

Party president MK Stalin alone will take a decision in the matter if Congress approaches him. TNCC president KS Alagiri brushed aside the matter terming it mere rumour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh DMK Stalin Rajya Sabha

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pushpavanam
    What is the big deal? No point in sending him to Rajya Sabha as a mute spectator. He never opened his mouth even when he was in a position to do so and all scams took place right under his nose. It will be wise for him to retire from politics and do some introspection.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp