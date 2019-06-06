DMK may offer Rajya Sabha seat to Manmohan Singh in exchange of TN Assembly seat

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the DMK offer a Rajya Sabha seat to Manmohan Singh? It is believed that it may happen as Singh’s term in the Upper House ends on June 14.

In exchange, DMK may seek Nanguneri Assembly seat, where a by-poll is to be held.

Congress won the seat in alliance with DMK in 2016. Congress has plans to approach DMK in this regard, sources said. The AICC high command has decided to send Singh to Rajya Sabha again.

He was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam quota, on June 15, 2013, when he was Prime Minister. Congress has only 25 MLAs in the Assam Assembly now. However, the party needs at least 43 first-preference votes to ensure victory for Singh.

As of now, DMK can send at least three members from the State to Rajya Sabha, as the party on its own has 101 MLAs. DMK-led alliance has a total of 110 MLAs.

A total of 102 MLAs are sufficient to send three Rajya Sabha MPs from the State.

Already, DMK has promised a Rajya Sabha seat for MDMK general secretary Vaiko. DMK sources say the party is willing to take the Nanguneri seat from Congress but refused to say anything about offering a Rajya Sabha seat to Singh.

A State-level DMK functionary told Express that as of now there is no request from the Congress.

Party president MK Stalin alone will take a decision in the matter if Congress approaches him. TNCC president KS Alagiri brushed aside the matter terming it mere rumour.