Home States Tamil Nadu

Buy new bike, get 2 helmets free

Two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers in the State have been directed to give two helmets free of cost to buyers of new vehicles.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image| Sathya keerthi

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers in the State have been directed to give two helmets free of cost to buyers of new vehicles. The order was issued by the transport department on Monday with a view to reduce fatalities. The helmetless drive was the cause in over 73 per cent of deaths.  Totally, 12,200 persons died in road accidents in the State last year.

Noting that rule 138 (4) (f) of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 which mandates sale of protective headgears at the time of purchase of two-wheelers, Transport commissioner C Samayamoorthy ordered that all new motor vehicle buyers should be given new helmets with the specifications prescribed by Bureau of Indian Standards free of cost.  

“The decision was taken in consultation with motor vehicle manufacturers,” he said. According to official records, the number of two-wheelers which was 82.6 lakhs in 2008 jumped to 2.16 crore by March 31, 2018.  Acting on a Supreme Court-appointed committee’s recommendation on the basis of 2017 road accident statistics, Union ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) had fixed the target for the state to reduce fatal deaths to less than 11,962 in 2018 and 7767 in 2019. Accident deaths should not exceed 3572 by 2020.

However, some two-wheeler dealers objected to the move as it would reduce their profit. “Two helmets will cost around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500. We have been asked to compensate for the additional cost by making some changes in GST value. Many dealers already do not issue proper bills as two-wheeler sale has dipped,” explained a dealer at Ambattur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
helmet road safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp