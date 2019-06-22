Home States Tamil Nadu

Trains to bring 10 MLD water to Chennai from Jolarpettai for 6 months

CM says Rs 65 cr has been sanctioned for the Chennai project & another Rs 200 crore for mitigating drinking water crisis across TN; Rs 710-cr works already underway

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) would be brought from Jolarpettai to Chennai via trains for six months and he had sanctioned Rs 65 crore for this purpose.

Meanwhile, an official release here said already works for mitigating water scarcity were being taken at a cost of Rs 710 crore.  After the high-level meeting, the CM allocated Rs 200 crore more for carrying out the drinking water works. This amount would be spent for Chennai, other corporations, town panchayats and rural areas.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat after a gap of several months, the CM said despite monsoon failure, the State government had been taking steps to mitigate the water crisis in certain pockets of the State.   

On the DMK’s protests over the issue, Palaniswami said, “The drinking water issue should not be politicised.  Everyone is a stakeholder.  So, all should cooperate with the government. I also appeal to the people to use water judiciously, considering the drought condition.”  

Denying reports that ministers were getting two lorries of water per day, he said, “There are many visitors to my residence and many employees are also there.  Food is given to those who visit my house. So, water is also needed. I consume just two buckets of water and drink four or five litres of water per day. That’s all.”

The CM claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during his campaign in Karnataka, promised to permit construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery. However, DMK president MK Stalin, who proposed Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate in the recent elections, did not air views on his promise.

“When the Congress was in power at the Centre, Tamil Nadu did not receive anything good.  Now, in Karnataka, Congress-JD(S) coalition is in power.  Congress functionary DK Shivakumar is the Minister for Irrigation there. So, the Congress should advise him to act in accordance with the SC verdict on the Cauvery water dispute,” Palaniswami said, adding that during June, Karnataka had to release 9.19 tmc of water but refused to do so. “If a dam is built at Mekedatu, Tamil Nadu will not get even a drop of water.”
Referring to Stalin’s poser why he had failed to meet Karnataka CM and request him to release water, Palaniswami said, “When Siddharamaiah was the CM in Karnataka, I asked for just two tmc of water for drinking purpose. But he refused and did not even give an appointment for a meet.”

Questioned about private lorries levying exorbitant charges for supplying water, the CM said the Municipal Administration Minister had convened a meeting of lorry-owners to discuss the issue.  “If people of a particular apartment are booking 10 lorries of water, how can others get water ?” he added.
He said President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to Parliament, said funds would be allocated for cleaning up the Cauvery river also, as done for the Ganga.  In this regard, the CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami water crisis chennai
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp