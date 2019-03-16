Home States Tamil Nadu

Singapore ships allowed to sail away

CHENNAI : Modifying its earlier order, the Madras High Court on Friday permitted motor vessels Tug Mutha Gem and Barge Mutha Pearl of Singapore, which are lying at Udangudi project at Kallamozhi coastal village in Thoothukudi, to sail away, as the owners had deposited Rs 35.45 lakh, equivalent to 69,000 Singapore Dollars, to the credit of the case.

Justice S Vaidyanathan showed the green signal while passing orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Raja Pushpam and her husband John Raj of Keelasadayanmankulam in Tirunelveli district. According to plaintiffs, their son Sam David Raja (21) was employed as an Able Seaman in the ships and he died in an unforeseen circumstance while on duty on September 30, 2018. As per clause 17(c) of the Seafarer’s Employment Contract dated August 19, 2018, the laws of the Republic of Singapore would come into play, they said and demanded a compensation of `50 lakh.

The judge on March 11 last ordered the arrest of the ships until they remitted `50 lakh to the credit of the suit. When the matter was taken up, counsel for the vessels clarified that the currency in question should be in Singapore dollars and not US dollars. Accordingly, they deposited `35.45 lakh, equivalent to 69,000 Singapore dollars.

