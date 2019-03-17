Dravidian parties thrived using caste parties for poll advantage

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravidian parties in the State grew from the anti-Brahminism movement, with an ostensibly anti-caste ideology at its heart. However, the two Dravidian majors, along with the national parties remain dependent on the existence of caste-based parties to help in the consolidation of votes. Far from rejecting the idea of caste, the Dravidian parties have thrived for years by using caste representations to their electoral advantage.

The very first government formed by C Rajagopalachari’s Congress in the State in 1952, was, in fact, made possible by the support of MA Manickavelu Naicker’s Vanniyar-based Commonweal Party as the Congress had failed to win majority in the Madras State. Naicker went on to become the Revenue Minister in Rajaji’s Cabinet. In 1954, it was K Kamaraj who sought the support of the other Vanniyar faction led by SS Ramaswamy Padayachi, bringing both Vanniyar groups under the Congress wing.

Although caste politics were never new to the State, their role was cemented only after the emergence of M G Ramachandran and the AIADMK, said experts. The DMK, for its part, remained a party without any major caste consolidation until 1967 although some sections labelled it a Mudaliar party as its leader CN Annadurai belonged to that caste.

“That was not completely true as, at that time, many castes in the Chennai region were termed Mudaliars. It was not a singular caste. Besides, although Annadurai belonged to that caste, he was not acknowledged as one by members of the same community,” said Dravidian ideologue Subaguna Rajan.

However, Annadurai is said to have made attempts to appease the Brahmin community in 1967. With the rise of MGR and the consolidation of the Mukkulathors and Gounders, the AIADMK was able to keep the DMK out of power (from 1977) until 1989, said Subaguna Rajan.

“Around 1989, the DMK surrendered itself fully to caste politics because they were aware of the need to re-strategise,” said Subaguna Rajan Indeed without using the caste-based parties to their advantage, the two Dravidian majors would have not been able to sustain power and would have faded away in the State like the Communist parties, he added.

Walking a thin line

The Dravidian parties, especially under DMK’s M Karunanidhi and AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa, had found the trick to success soon enough: keep the caste-based parties close enough so they do not feel rejected but also so they don’t grow beyond the control of the two parties.

“The parties realised that they would be out of business if they let the caste-based parties grow. They needed to show various castes that they were not averse to them. AIADMK, for instance, would give CK Tamizharasan a seat if the VCK allied with the DMK. Similarly, the DMK, would send S Jagathrakshagan into the fray if the PMK allied with the AIADMK,” said academic and writer Stalin Rajangam.

The two parties also did not particularly encourage friendships between caste parties .

“They did not want the PMK and VCK to forge an alliance, for instance, although when both were part of the same alliance it turned out to be a political failure in itself,” he said.

Campaigning in Madurai once, Karunanidhi had reportedly said, “Singathin guhayil Siruthaikku enna velai?” (What work does the panther have in the lair of the lion). The lion was seen as a symbol used by the Thevars and the panthers, by Dalits.

“Eradicating the caste lines would have been detrimental to both these parties so they would rather find ways of how they can turn it to their advantage,” said Stalin.