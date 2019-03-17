Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian parties thrived using caste parties for poll advantage

The Dravidian parties in the State grew from the anti-Brahminism movement, with an ostensibly anti-caste ideology at its heart.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Following the announcement of election dates, merchandise of various political parties have been selling like hot cakes at shops in Broadway, Chennai. (Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Following the announcement of election dates, merchandise of various political parties have been selling like hot cakes at shops in Broadway, Chennai. (Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravidian parties in the State grew from the anti-Brahminism movement, with an ostensibly anti-caste ideology at its heart. However, the two Dravidian majors, along with the national parties remain dependent on the existence of caste-based parties to help in the consolidation of votes. Far from rejecting the idea of caste, the Dravidian parties have thrived for years by using caste representations to their electoral advantage. 

The very first government formed by C Rajagopalachari’s Congress in the State in 1952, was, in fact, made possible by the support of MA Manickavelu Naicker’s Vanniyar-based Commonweal Party as the Congress had failed to win majority in the Madras State. Naicker went on to become the Revenue Minister in Rajaji’s Cabinet. In 1954, it was K Kamaraj who sought the support of the other Vanniyar faction led by SS Ramaswamy Padayachi, bringing both Vanniyar groups under the Congress wing. 

Although caste politics were never new to the State, their role was cemented only after the emergence of M G Ramachandran and the AIADMK, said experts. The DMK, for its part, remained a party without any major caste consolidation until 1967 although some sections labelled it a Mudaliar party as its leader CN Annadurai belonged to that caste.

“That was not completely true as, at that time, many castes in the Chennai region were termed Mudaliars. It was not a singular caste. Besides, although Annadurai belonged to that caste, he was not acknowledged as one by members of the same community,” said Dravidian ideologue Subaguna Rajan. 

However, Annadurai is said to have made attempts to appease the Brahmin community in 1967. With the rise of MGR and the consolidation of the Mukkulathors and Gounders, the AIADMK was able to keep the DMK out of power (from 1977) until 1989, said Subaguna Rajan. 

“Around 1989, the DMK surrendered itself fully to caste politics because they were aware of the need to re-strategise,” said Subaguna Rajan Indeed without using the caste-based parties to their advantage, the two Dravidian majors would have not been able to sustain power and would have faded away in the State like the Communist parties, he added. 

Walking a thin line

The Dravidian parties, especially under DMK’s M Karunanidhi and AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa, had found the trick to success soon enough: keep the caste-based parties close enough so they do not feel rejected but also so they don’t grow beyond the control of the two parties. 

“The parties realised that they would be out of business if they let the caste-based parties grow. They needed to show various castes that they were not averse to them. AIADMK, for instance, would give CK Tamizharasan a seat if the VCK allied with the DMK. Similarly, the DMK, would send S Jagathrakshagan into the fray if the PMK allied with the AIADMK,” said academic and writer Stalin Rajangam. 
The two parties also did not particularly encourage friendships between caste parties .

“They did not want the PMK and VCK to forge an alliance, for instance, although when both were part of the same alliance it turned out to be a political failure in itself,” he said. 

Campaigning in Madurai once, Karunanidhi had reportedly said, “Singathin guhayil Siruthaikku enna velai?”  (What work does the panther have in the lair of the lion). The lion was seen as a symbol used by the Thevars and the panthers, by Dalits. 

“Eradicating the caste lines would have been detrimental to both these parties so they would rather find ways of how they can turn it to their advantage,” said Stalin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dravidian parties Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp