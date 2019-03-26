Naam Tamilar grants 50% quota for women in Lok Sabha elections

Home States Tamil Nadu

Naam Tamilar Katchi offers 50 per cent quota for women in the current Lok Sabha elections by fielding 20 women in the total 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Express News Service

ERODE: Naam Tamilar Katchi offers 50 per cent quota for women in the current Lok Sabha elections by fielding 20 women in the total 40 Lok Sabha seats. The party is going to contest in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said Erode Lok Sabha segment candidate and the party state women wing state organiser MK Seethalakshmi (43) a resident of Odathurai in Bhavani.

After filing papers, she told Express the party has released over 350-page poll manifesto relating to various problems and solutions. It gives more thrust to protecting natural resources, she added.

Mother to one daughter, Seethalakshmi is qualified in BA (Eco), MA (Tamil), MPhil (folk songs) and has served as a teacher from the year 2000 in a private school at Palliyuthu. Seethalakshmi’s husband R Chezhiyan is a farmer owning 4 acres of land. She has contested in Bhavani assembly segment in the last election and her family assets values nearly to `1 crore. She is the only highest qualified candidate in the segment.

“After leaving my job, I was a full-time party worker. My aim is to serve the people. If I am elected to power, I will visit all the families in my constituency during these five years. I will convene meetings once in six months and hear their problems to voice it in the LS for settling it,” she claimed. Though she has taken part in many protests, including Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Sterlite, Jallikattu, no criminal case was pending against her.

Fair price for farm goods top priority  

Seethalakshmi’s top priority is ensuring a fair price for farm goods. Apart from that she will focus on drinking water problem in villages, cleaning and protecting Cauvery and Bhavani rivers from urban sewage and industrial effluent mixing problem, creating CETPs for textile units at Kumarapalayam and Erode, integrated textile parks to ensure jobs at Erode, agro-based units at Modakurichi, Kangayam and Dharapuram segments in the constituency by using turmeric,  Kanvali kizhangu and drumstick.

Public meeting

Seethalakshmi said that party chief co-ordinator Seeman was going to address a public meeting in Erode on April 1. He is planning to address two public meetings a day and can cover all 40 segments

