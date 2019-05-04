Home States Tamil Nadu

Lottery Martin staff dies after I-T questioning

Published: 04th May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Lottery Martin

File photograph of lottery King Santiago Martin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst Income Tax raids on ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, one of his staff, who was allegedly picked up by the I-T department for questioning two days back, was found dead in a waterbody near Karamadai on Friday. The deceased, identified as Palanisamy, had been working for the last 20 years with Martin Homoeopathy Medical College as an accountant. 

The Income Tax Department, on Friday, raided 70 places across the country including 22 places in Coimbatore where the searches continued in properties belonging to Martin. Palanisamy was allegedly picked up by tax sleuths on Wednesday for questioning. During interrogation, Palanisamy reportedly cut his own wrist. He was admitted to a private hospital near GN Mills.

“He was discharged on Friday morning. Later, we came to know he was found dead. We have filed a case of mysterious death. We hope the postmortem results will help understand if it was suicide or murder,” said Karamadi police, who are investigating the case.

Soon after, information was circulated that the firm had held IT officials responsible for the death. However, later, they refused to reveal any details. “We wanted to meet the press to explain our stand, but then decided against it till raids are over,” said company source. IT department has refused to respond to the development.

TAGS
Income Tax raids lottery king Santiago Martin

