MDMK, VCK oppose petro project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MDMK and VCK have urged the State and Central governments to cancel the permission given to Vedanta for exploring hydrocarbons in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said in a statement, “Water resources in Cauvery irrigation areas will be severely affected if the hydrocarbon project is implemented in the proposed area. The livelihood of lakhs would be affected. The people of Tamil Nadu will not allow the project. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government should give up implementing the hydrocarbon project in the State.” He also warned that “a mass protest will blast like a volcano if it is implemented here.”

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in a statement, “On behalf of VCK, we urge the State and Central governments to cancel the permission given to Vedanta for exploring hydrocarbons in Villupuram districts and Puducherry area. The Union government is giving permission in a hurried manner to extract hydrocarbons from Kanniyakumari to Kancheepuram at East Coastal areas. Vedanta was given permission to extract hydrocarbons at a total of 274 places in Villupuram district and Puducherry area.”

He further warned that the areas which were already facing drinking water shortage due to the depletion of the groundwater table will face severe water scarcity if the hydrocarbon project is implemented. And the party has condemned the silence of the Tamil Nadu government over the Union government giving nod for the project.

In addition, the party has urged that the state government should exert pressure on the Central government to cancel the said permission.