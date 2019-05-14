Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK, VCK oppose petro project

The MDMK and VCK have urged the State and Central governments to cancel the permission given to Vedanta for exploring hydrocarbons in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

Published: 14th May 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MDMK and VCK have urged the State and Central governments to cancel the permission given to Vedanta for exploring hydrocarbons in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said in a statement, “Water resources in Cauvery irrigation areas will be severely affected if the hydrocarbon project is implemented in the proposed area. The livelihood of lakhs would be affected. The people of Tamil Nadu will not allow the project. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government should give up implementing the hydrocarbon project in the State.” He also warned that “a mass protest will blast like a volcano if it is implemented here.”

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in a statement, “On behalf of VCK, we urge the State and Central governments to cancel the permission given to Vedanta for exploring hydrocarbons in Villupuram districts and Puducherry area. The Union government is giving permission in a hurried manner to extract hydrocarbons from Kanniyakumari to Kancheepuram at East Coastal areas. Vedanta was given permission to extract hydrocarbons at a total of 274 places in Villupuram district and Puducherry area.”

He further warned that the areas which were already facing drinking water shortage due to the depletion of the groundwater table will face severe water scarcity if the hydrocarbon project is implemented. And the party has condemned the silence of the Tamil Nadu government over the Union government giving nod for the project.

In addition, the party has urged that the state government should exert pressure on the Central government to cancel the said permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MDMK VCK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp