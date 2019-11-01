TN to upgrade its rural roads soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The road connectivity in interior parts of Tamil Nadu may improve soon as the government has approved a proposal to upgrade 1353.15 km rural roads in 27 districts.

The state government has issued two government orders regarding the project last week and has granted Rs 956.36 crore to State highways for upgrading roads in 519 panchayat and panchayat union in the current fiscal.

“The existing village roads are mostly mud roads which are 1.5 m to 3 meters in width. However, under the proposed project the roads will be widened to 3.75 meters, as per the standards of other district roads category,” said a senior highway official. The ambitious road upgradation project includes widening of roads, constructing roads over bridges and culverts, straightening of the curves, improving road junctions and construction of retaining walls.

In 2015, as per the recommendation of state planning commission the government decided to hand over 7964 km panchayat and panchayat union roads to highways department for upgrading it to the "other district roads" category.

According to official records, 36,624 km other district roads run through the rural areas of the State. These roads are mostly single lane road will be widened upto 3.75 meters with an objective to facilitate easy access to the villagers to the hospitals, sugar mills, hospitals, taluk offices and other government departments.

The bus route roads in villages which are linked with national highways, state highways, major district roads and other district roads have been identified for upgradation under the project.

According to officials, of the total 7964 km road, upgradation of 1436 km road, earmarked for the year 2017-18, has been completed. About 1539 km road taken up for upgradation in the year 2018-19 are in different stages for completion. “The upgradation work of remaining 1353 km roads will be taken up in another six months. After completing the improvement works, the roads will be handed over to Construction and maintenance wing of highways,” explained the official.



Bus route roads in rural areas:

Total length of road to be upgraded: 7964 km

Number of roads: 2596

2017-18 - 1436 km, completed

2018-19 - 1539 km, in progress

2019-20 - 1353 km, to be taken up in another six months