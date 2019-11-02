Two-and-half-year-old child dies of dengue in TN's Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old child died of dengue fever in Tiruvannamalai despite being treated for the infection for six days at government hospitals, sources said.

The deceased, G Monisha, of Uthangarai street, Thanipadi in Tiruvannamalai district, was down with a fever on October 27 and was taken to the government hospital (GH) in Thanipadi on the same day. The fever protocol was strictly followed in providing her treatment for the infection, with a medical team regularly monitoring her condition.

“The child was given ORS, Nilavembu Kudineer, and antipyretics treatment. She underwent fever treatment for over three days. On October 30, the doctors collected blood samples from the child, and found the platelet count was normal”, a senior official of the health department said on Saturday.

However, the condition deteriorated on the next day and tests showed a drastic drop in platelet count. Subsequently, Monisha was rushed to the Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) where she succumbed on Friday.

“We were continuously monitoring Monisha’s condition, the platelet count was regularly checked. However, the condition worsened suddenly resulting in a drastic drop of platelet count. She experienced shock. The child had vomited blood as the condition worsened. She died on Friday night,” the official explained.

The girl’s five-year-old brother G Anbumani also was down with dengue fever but he recovered thanks to better treatment and care at the local government hospital.

The official noted that Anbumani was found infected with dengue fever on October 24 and was admitted to the GH at Thanipadi. His condition improved well and he was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

Dengue has claimed its first casualty in Tiruvannamalai district where the health department officials along with other stakeholders have been initiating necessary measures to avert human loss to the dreaded infection.

In neighbouring Vellore district, dengue claimed five children in October alone. The officials have been fighting to save lives from being lost to the infectious disease.