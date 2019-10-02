Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET fraud: Madras HC seeks clarity on detention of accused

HC bench seeks CBCID’s reply on bail plea of student in NEET impersonation case

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:55 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought the response of CB-CID on the bail petition of KV Udit Suriya (20) of Chennai, who was arrested for impersonating in NEET. Justice GR Swaminathan orally instructed the CB-CID to reply whether the continued detention of the petitioner is required since he had already given his confession.

The Judge gave the above instructions after issuing necessary directions to the Registry of the court to convert the anticipatory bail petition, filed by Suriya last week, into a bail application, considering the fact that the petitioner was arrested during the pendency of the said anticipatory bail plea.

The case has been adjourned to October 14. Suriya and his father Dr Venkatesan were arrested by the CB-CID in Tirupati on September 25. Venkatesan has moved a bail application before a lower court in Theni and the same is expected to be taken up for hearing on October 3.

Meanwhile, three more students from Chennai, including a girl, have been brought under the CB-CID scanner for alleged impersonation in NEET. The scam was revealed following media reports on the image of Suriya looked different in his NEET admit card from the one used in his social media account.

D’puri student surrenders; 1 more held
Salem: A Dharmapuri Medical College student Mohammed Irfan, accused of NEET impersonation, surrendered before a JM II K S S Siva in Salem on Tuesday.  Irfan was reportedly hiding in Mauritius. As per court order, Irfan would be kept in judicial custody at Salem Prison until October 9. His advocate P Srinivasan said, “Irfan claimed to have been pursuing medicine in Mauritius since November 2018. He is willing to cooperate and surrendered for security reasons.” Irfan’s father Mohammed Shafi (43), also a doctor, was detained by Theni CB-CID sleuths on Sunday.  CB-CID sleuths said Govindarajan from Tirupattur has been picked up for an inquiry. He is suspected to have been the link between brokers and the students involved in the scam.

Info sought on students not turning up for reverification
Chennai: The Directorate of Medical Education has asked for details of those first-year MBBS students who have not yet turned up for reverification of certificates. Speaking to Express, an official source said, “In private colleges, a few certificates are yet to be reverified.”

