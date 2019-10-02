Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic cameras with NPR in Coimbatore will now be able to identify those violating seat-belt rules

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:51 AM

Surveillance cameras, CCTV

Surveillance cameras (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The surveillance system to detect traffic violations that was recently augmented by the introduction of the smart cameras equipped with NPR (number plate recognition) is all set get smarter.

The City Police have started teaching the artificial intelligence system to recognise those violating the seat-belt rule.

At present, the smart cameras detect offences like stop-line violation and not wearing a helmet. The system then generates e-Challans for these offences.

While this is easy enough to detect, officials want to extend this to seat-belt rule violations too.

"We have high-definition cameras in this system that can capture images beyond the windshield. In this way, once we educate the system to identify passengers wearing seat belts, it could easily detect such violations. Then, it would generate e-Challan for this offence too," said a police official who is a part of the team involved in this project.

For the system to detect the violation, it needs data on the subject. Hence, the officials are feeding 1,000 pictures each, people wearing seat belts and those without, into the system.

A separate team is engaged in this work, said Assistant Commissioner (Traffic-West) Raj Kanna.

In a bid to reduce accidents and check overspeeding, five major traffic junctions on Avinashi Road that fall under the East Sub-division were equipped with NPR and CCTV Cameras.

The initiative was driven by UYIR, a non-governmental organisation that aims to make Coimbatore accident-free.

Recently, the system was extended to another eight major traffic points in West Sub-division, Saibaba Colony, Avinashilingam University Junction, RS Puram Head Post Office Junction, Kamarajapuram Junction, Kikani School Junction, Athupalam Junction, Lawley Road and Townhall. 

