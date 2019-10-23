Home States Tamil Nadu

Delicacies made from organic millets a big hit in Pudukkottai this Diwali

Started three years ago, Pudugai Organics specialises on selling sweets and savouries made of organically grown Siru Thaniyam.
 

Amongst several varieties in the market, their sweets and savouries stand apart as they are made only using millets (Siru Thaniyam) produced by organic farmers.

( Photo | EPS )

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Even as top brands are vying with each other dishing out mouth-watering fare, a
farmer run-store in Pudukkottai is pulling crowds ahead of Deepavali. 

Started three years ago, Pudugai Organics specialises on selling sweets and savouries made of organically grown Siru Thaniyam.

Established by Pudukkottai Organic Farmers Producers Company Ltd (POFPCL) along with the help of Agri-marketing department, the Pudugai organics, a savory outlet has been witnessing high number of orders ahead of festival of lights.

Amongst several varieties in the market, their sweets and savouries stand apart as they are made only using millets (Siru Thaniyam) produced by organic farmers.

“All sweets and savouries are prepared with millets produced by the farmers registered with the company. Along with it, the sweets are made using Country sugar, and the savouries are roasted with ground-nut oil. There are also no preservatives and colouring agents to it”, said, G Akhila Bharathi, CEO at POFPCL.

The outlet produces sweet and savouries in various products including  Ragi and Kambu. “ Our products are made using seven major ingredients, Varagu, Thinai, Samai, Ragi, Kambu and Kuthirai vali. A total of 9 sweets and 16 varieties of savouries are made in the highest quality”, added Akhila.

They sell sweets including Ladoo, Athirisam and Manoharam, while savoury varieties include Murukku, Mixture, Sedai, Ribbon Pakoda and Sedai.

The store has also been receiving orders from the neighbouring states. “We supply to all south-Indian States along with Maharashtra and Delhi. We are currently producing 250 Kgs of sweets and more than 500 Kgs of savouries every day”, said, A Adhappan, MD of POFPCL.

On the other hand, customers throng the outlet impressed with the taste and flavour of the items. “ This gives us an opportunity to provide sweets and savouries to our children in the most healthiest form,” said, Raghavan, a regular customer and resident of Pudukkottai.

Comments

