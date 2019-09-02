Toll fee hiked by Rs 4 to Rs 15 across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Toll fee has been increased by three per cent at 15 toll gates maintained by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) across the State from Sunday.

Motorists now have to pay Rs 4 to 15 additionally for crossing the 15 toll gates. The State has 46 toll gates of

NHAI, of which user fee for 22 toll gates was increased in April 1st. For travelling a distance up to 52 km, the user fee for the car, jeep and light motor vehicles increased from Rs 55 to Rs 60 a trip.

Similarly, for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and mini bus the user fee has been revised from Rs 90 to Rs 95 a trip.

The user fee for truck and bus has been increased from Rs 190 to Rs 195. Three-axle commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 215 from as against the earlier Rs 205.

As far as heavy construction machinery (HCM), earth moving equipment and multi-axle vehicles the toll fee has increased to Rs 305 from Rs 295. The user fee has been revised to Rs 375 from Rs 365 for over-sized vehicles which have seven and more axles.

The fee on National Highways has been revised on the basis of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, according to which fee can revised based on the wholesale price index of the week.