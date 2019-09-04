Home States Tamil Nadu

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: No green light for central act in TN?

Implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019, which prescribes hefty penalties for traffic violations, is likely to get delayed in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Too many violations in this picture taken on Mouth Road | R Satish Babu

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019, which prescribes hefty penalties for traffic violations, is likely to get delayed in Tamil Nadu. The State government is still in the process of finalizing the rules to enact the new law. The government is unlikely to accept all amendments made by the Centre to the Act, say sources. Provisions on juvenile offenders and penalties for minor violations are likely to be reviewed.

“The new law says that in cases of offences committed by minors, parents can be fined up to Rs 25,000 or punished with three-year jail time. The Central Act also states that a juvenile punished for traffic-related offence will not be eligible for a driving licence till he turns 25. These are policy matters of the State government,” a senior transport department official told Express.     

So far, States such as West Bengal and Rajasthan have opposed the higher penalties mandated by the Central Act. Among the southern states, Telangana and Andhra have decided not to implement the Act immediately, as officials are still mulling the quantum of punishment and penalties to be imposed. Kerala has decided to enforce the law only in ‘deserving’ cases while Karnataka started implementing the Act from Tuesday. 

Activists sceptical about hiking traffic ticket cost

With regard to framing rules, official sources said for a few traffic offences, including drunk driving, which attracts a penalty up to Rs 10,000, police may not be allowed to collect fine on the spot and the motorist may be asked to pay the fine at a magistrate court. As many as 63 clauses of Section 92 in Motor Vehicles Act which deals with penalties, registration and National Transport Policy among others came into effect from September 1. 

Transport officials wondered how Chennai traffic police announced the new penalties for offences even before the State government formally notified the rules. In the meanwhile, human rights activists demanded detailed consultation before implementing the Act as the hefty penalties will increases police control over motorists.  

“At a time when bike riders try to run away from police to escape paying the few hundreds, heavy penalties of `1000 to Rs 10,000 would cause panic among motorists,” said A Marx, a human rights activist. He recalled an incident in Tiruchy last year in which a woman who was riding pillion of a two-wheeler died after the bike on which she was travelling was kicked by a policeman for not stopping. 

“Excessive authority over common people will only increase corruption and misuse of power. Adherence to rules should be ensured through awareness and minimal fine. No change can be brought by terrifying the people,” he said.

Daniel Robinson, programme manager of Chennai City Connect, said, “Hefty penalties for traffic violations have given favourable outcome in many countries. In Switzerland, penalty collected is proportionate to the income of the offender. A low-income person will pay lesser penalty, while a millionaire will pay a high penalty.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic violations Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Act 2019
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp