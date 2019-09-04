Motor Vehicles Act 2019: No green light for central act in TN?

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: Implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019, which prescribes hefty penalties for traffic violations, is likely to get delayed in Tamil Nadu. The State government is still in the process of finalizing the rules to enact the new law. The government is unlikely to accept all amendments made by the Centre to the Act, say sources. Provisions on juvenile offenders and penalties for minor violations are likely to be reviewed.

“The new law says that in cases of offences committed by minors, parents can be fined up to Rs 25,000 or punished with three-year jail time. The Central Act also states that a juvenile punished for traffic-related offence will not be eligible for a driving licence till he turns 25. These are policy matters of the State government,” a senior transport department official told Express.

So far, States such as West Bengal and Rajasthan have opposed the higher penalties mandated by the Central Act. Among the southern states, Telangana and Andhra have decided not to implement the Act immediately, as officials are still mulling the quantum of punishment and penalties to be imposed. Kerala has decided to enforce the law only in ‘deserving’ cases while Karnataka started implementing the Act from Tuesday.

Activists sceptical about hiking traffic ticket cost

With regard to framing rules, official sources said for a few traffic offences, including drunk driving, which attracts a penalty up to Rs 10,000, police may not be allowed to collect fine on the spot and the motorist may be asked to pay the fine at a magistrate court. As many as 63 clauses of Section 92 in Motor Vehicles Act which deals with penalties, registration and National Transport Policy among others came into effect from September 1.

Transport officials wondered how Chennai traffic police announced the new penalties for offences even before the State government formally notified the rules. In the meanwhile, human rights activists demanded detailed consultation before implementing the Act as the hefty penalties will increases police control over motorists.

“At a time when bike riders try to run away from police to escape paying the few hundreds, heavy penalties of `1000 to Rs 10,000 would cause panic among motorists,” said A Marx, a human rights activist. He recalled an incident in Tiruchy last year in which a woman who was riding pillion of a two-wheeler died after the bike on which she was travelling was kicked by a policeman for not stopping.

“Excessive authority over common people will only increase corruption and misuse of power. Adherence to rules should be ensured through awareness and minimal fine. No change can be brought by terrifying the people,” he said.

Daniel Robinson, programme manager of Chennai City Connect, said, “Hefty penalties for traffic violations have given favourable outcome in many countries. In Switzerland, penalty collected is proportionate to the income of the offender. A low-income person will pay lesser penalty, while a millionaire will pay a high penalty.”