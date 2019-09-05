Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will join One Nation, One Ration Card: Co-op Minister Raju

... Says Sellur K Raju while food minister pleads ignorance of colleague’s statement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as opposition parties in Tamil Nadu are setting the alarm bells ringing about the ‘One Nation; One Ration Card’ scheme, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju on Wednesday announced that the State government will join the scheme, but hastened to add that it will not affect supply of 20 kg rice free of cost to family cardholders. 

A few hours later, at Thiruvarur, Food Minister R Kamaraj pleaded ignorance about his colleague’s statement about joining the scheme. However, he asserted that the free rice scheme will not be affected in any way. 

The minister inaugurated the 70th branch of Chennai Central Cooperative Bank at Porur here. Asked whether joining the scheme will reduce the quantum of rice being allocated for the family cardholders in Tamil Nadu, he asserted that it would not affect the State in any way. Clarifying further, the minister said, “The details of the family cards given for the people from other States will be sent to the Central pool and will receive the additional rice meant for them. Further, the commodities provided at subsidised price through PDS - palm oil, toor dal and sugar will not be extended to people of other States who migrate to Tamil Nadu.”
Opposition condemns

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, MMK president MH Jawahirullah opposed the minister’s statement.

Stoutly condemning the statement of Cooperation Minister on this issue, Stalin urged the AIADMK government not to join the scheme as this would completely destroy the efficiently functioning PDS in the State. He charged that the AIADMK government had decided to abolish the PDS by agreeing to join the One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme. Before joining the scheme, the government should seek the views of 1.99 crore family cardholders in the State, he added.

Vaiko said the scheme was aimed at destabilising the PDS in Tamil Nadu and to encourage the migration of people from northern States to Tamil Nadu and other southern States.

Comments

