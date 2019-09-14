Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Parents threatening to kill girl for converting to Islam?

A 24-year-old woman has approached the Madurai Bench of HC seeking protection, alleging that her parents are threatening to kill her for ‘family honour’ as she converted to another religion.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

veil, burqa

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 24-year-old woman has approached the Madurai Bench of HC seeking protection, alleging that her parents are threatening to kill her for ‘family honour’ as she converted to another religion. The petitioner, M Keerthana Devi belongs to caste Hindu from Theni. 

She converted to Islam of her own volition and changed her name to Shaheen Zainab Fathima, despite objections. In the petition, she claimed that seeing her conversion as a dishonour to family name, her parents beat her up, threatened her, and kept her under illegal confinement.

“Consequently I left home on September 12 and approached a jamath named Jammiyathul Ahlil Quran Val Hadees (JAQH) which gave me shelter. But my parents threaten to kill me for family pride,” she alleged. Further, claiming the local police were supporting her parents, and were constantly harassing her by asking her to come to the station for inquiry, she prayed to the court to grant her protection.  

When the case came for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthirayan, a counsel appearing for Devi’s parents contended that they did not threaten her and are worried about her safety. Following the same, the counsel for petitioner submitted that she is not willing to go with her parents and is ready to appear before the court on Monday to clear the apprehensions of her parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
religious conversion islam Madras High Court Tamil Nadu religious conversion
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp