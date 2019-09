By PTI

RAMESWARAM (TN): Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly poaching near Neduntheevu off the Lankan coast on Saturday, a fisheries department official said here.

The four fishermen and their boat have been taken to Jaffna, assistant director to fisheries department Yuvaraj said.

On September 9, four from Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedly poaching in Neduntheevu.