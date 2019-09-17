H Raja threatens anti-DMK stir

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: BJP national secretary H Raja on Monday said his party would launch agitations against schools run by DMK leaders if opposition parties resorted to protest against ‘Hindi imposition’. Raja told this to media during a private visit to Sirkazhi.

On Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments, Raja said, “Amit Shah did not insult Tamil. He only said each language is special. Leaders like Narendra Modi and Shah do not degrade other languages, and would only want them to grow. I would like to remind Stalin, Vaiko, and Thirumavalavan, that this is not 1967.

If they start a protest against Hindi Imposition, BJP will protest against the schools being run by DMK leaders where Hindi and Sanskrit are taught. They want Hindi to earn, but they do not want it to do politics. We will protest until they also bring uniform system of education in their schools.” Raja recalled a language-related remark made by the then Home Minister P Chidambaram on Hindi Diwas in 2010.