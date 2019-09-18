Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to amend building bylaws to make way for charging of e-vehicles at home

Based on available charging technologies, type of vehicles and chargers, a decision will be taken on the number of charging points in urban spaces, said sources.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Electric cars (Photo | File/EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After unveiling the electric vehicle policy, Tamil Nadu is planning to amend the model building by-laws under Development Control Regulations to create infrastructure for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Industries department sources said that the idea is to ensure that charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is integrated at the planning stage itself for all new constructions and apartments.

Industries Department sources said that the Housing secretary will be intimated to bring in changes to the building and construction laws.

According to the policy which was unveiled on Monday by the Chief Minister, all existing associations with 50 plus families will be encouraged to provide charging points in parking lots.

Similarly, existing residential townships with 500 plus families will be encouraged to instal charging stations. meanwhile, commercial buildings such as hotels, shopping malls, cinema halls, apartments will need to allocate 10pc parking space for electric vehicles. They should also set up charging stations in the earmarked space.

It is learnt that based on available charging technologies and their evolution, type of vehicles, the types of chargers, decision will be taken on number of charging points required for setting up adequate Public Charging Stations within the local urban areas including the building premises of all building types and with the long term vision of implementing 'electric mobility' during the next 30 years.

This also comes after Centre unveiled its Guidelines on Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure which was proposed to be implemented in nine cities having four million-plus population, including Chennai, under the first phase. Other cities included are Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat and Pune.

The home private chargers are generally used with 230V/15A single phase plug which can deliver a maximum of up to about 2.5KW of power. For charging outside the home premises, electric power needs to be billed and payment needs to be collected. The power drawn by these chargers may need to be managed from time to time.

However, as electric vehicles may be required to charge at homes, charging Infrastructures to the proposed set of building types of the Indian cities will require enhanced Power Load for each such building type.

As per the guidelines, the location of a public charging station is planned to be made available in a grid of 3km X 3km with one charging station to be set up at every 25km on both sides of highways or roads. The state nodal agency will fix the ceiling of the service charges to be charged by public charging stations.

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, hailed the electric vehicle policy of the state government and said that the government should now come
out with guidelines on how much space is required for the charging station in flats. It is learnt that the electricity board has sought a large amount of space even in smaller buildings and negotiation is being held with developers and officials. "The housing department and industries department should negotiate on how much space should be allocated so that it will easier for developers to allocate space before starting their new projects," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicle
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp