Kancheepuram roads to be relaid for Modi-Xi Jinping meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram collectorate has asked highways department to relay important roads in the district ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi- Chinese President Xi Jinping meet which is scheduled for next month.

Police sources said the heads of the two nations could probably meet at a resort at Kovalam and visit the heritage Mahabalipuram temple. Ahead of the visit, which is likely on October 11 and 12, Kancheepuram Collectorate has asked the highways department to relay stretches of important roads in the city and ECR.

Earlier, protocol officers comprising Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) and Special Protection Group (SPG), led by a Superintendent of police, camped at Mahabalipuram on Thursday and Friday.

“The team examined the possible locations for the meeting of the two leaders. A team of security branch CID officials handling and escorting VVIP visits in the State also accompanied the protocol officers from Delhi,” said a police officer. Police sources said the two leaders will have a photo-shoot near the shore temple at Mahabalipuram before they spend some time on the lawns of a star hotel, possibly at Kovalam, where they would have a leisure walk and chat.

In April last year, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping held ‘informal-meeting’ in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the invitation of the Xi Jinping to strengthen India-China relationship. In turn, Modi has invited Xi Jinping to visit India for an informal meeting and he accepted the invitation.