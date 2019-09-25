Centre hands over reports on first three phases of excavation to TN

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has handed over the much-awaited reports on the first three phases of excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Keezhadi to Tamil Nadu on Monday. ASI Director-General Usha Sharma handed over copies of reports to Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan in Delhi. Speaking to TNIE, the Minister said that the reports would be released soon. These reports are expected to reveal more interesting aspects of the past of Tamils.

The first two phases of excavations were headed by K Amarnath Ramakrishnan as Superintending Archaeologist. The third phase was headed by Superintending Archaeologist PS Sriraman. However, the reports had not been released while the fourth phase of excavation conducted by Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department was released last week.

Report on 4th excavation

Meanwhile, Pandiarajan called on Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel and handed over the report on the fourth excavation and submitted a memorandum seeking Central assistance for setting up a world-class museum in Keezhadi. He also sought Rs 52 crore assistance for improving the government museum in Chennai and Rs 19.2 crore aid to strengthen existing excavation sites at various places. The minister sought approval for conducting the next phase of excavations at Keezhadi, Adichanallur, Kodumanal, Sivakalai, Thamirabarani riverbed and Eastern Ghats.

Pandiarajan also met Union Minister for HRD, Ramesh Pokhriyal and held discussions regarding setting up of 1,000 Tamil Development Centres across the globe, besides appointing a full-time director for Central Classical Tamil Institute.

Later, the minister held discussions with Union Official Languages Secretary Anuradha Mitra on creating a translation software for Indian languages. The minister also addressed an international Thirukkural Conference.