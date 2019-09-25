Home States Tamil Nadu

Global report on nuclear energy flays Kudankulam units’ performance

The unit 1 has been closed for most of the time since its commissioning and it’s a serious concern, the report said.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR), released on Tuesday, at the Central European University in Budapest, has flayed the poor performance of Kudankulam nuclear power units and the overall slow progress of nuclear sector in India. 

“The last major imported reactors operating in India are Kudankulam units (1&2). But, their performance has been poor. Unit-1 had a load factor of 54%, and Unit-2 had a load factor of just 35.2% in 2018. The problems have continued in 2019. Unit 1 has not generated power in March and according to TN Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), the state’s distribution company, only one unit was functioning at any given time last year,” the report said.  

An unnamed senior director of Nuclear Power Corporation with decades of experience in designing and commissioning nuclear power reactors, said Unit-1 has been facing problems since the day it was commissioned and had undergone breakdowns and closures. 

The unit 1 has been closed for most of the time since its commissioning and it’s a serious concern, the report said.

It also said that such frequent shutdowns were causing its power generation to be so uncertain that it was being tarred with the brush of “intermittent” renewable sources of electricity. An official from Tangedco said, “We are not able to prepare any schedule based on Kudankulam supply. It’s as good as not being there.”

Anti-Kudankulam activist G Soundarrajan told TNIE that Unit-1 had tripped 49 times since its’ commencement in  2014, while Unit-2 has tripped 19 times since 2017. 

In fact, Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Secretary of Dept of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, in April this year, said the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited is trying to fix the issues. 

To improve performance, Russia-based Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, which happens to be the tech consultant and main equipment supplier, will be providing a new nuclear fuel called TVS-2M. 
It also offers higher uranium capacity, fuel burn-up and enhanced operational safety, and reduces nuclear waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudankulam Kudankulam nuclear power unit
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp