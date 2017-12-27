HYDERABAD: In a shocker to guzzlers and more particularly those planning for new year revelry, State government on Tuesday night hiked the prices of all types of liquor, except beer. The price hike came into effect by Tuesday night but the consumers will come to know about the increased price only by Wednesday when the liquor shops open. The prices are expected to increase by around five to seven per cent.As per a memo issued on Tuesday, managing director of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) was permitted to enter into a new rate contract agreement with Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

However, the decision was announced on Tuesday afternoon which means that the existing stock with the wine shops, in the TSBCL godowns and which is ready to be dispatched will have old MRP but will be sold at a new price. Telangana Wine Dealers Association expressed doubts on how would they go about selling the existing and the new stock as both the stocks will contain old MRP sticker on the bottles. They are expected to know about the new price chart by Tuesday mid-night. In the memo issued by principal secretary (Excise), Somesh Kumar, it was stated that ‘to avoid dual pricing of IMFL, difference in the revised and pre-revised issue price will be levied and collected from the licensees (distilleries).’

Association members said the increase in price will be passed on to customers. They said selling of the stock at TSBCL inventories has been stopped from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday 12 pm.“We would be relieved if TSBCL sells the new stock with a sticker of new MRP as customers will question wine dealers when bottles are sold at changed price.

The stock with us, in TSBCL godowns and stocks ready for dispatch with TSBCL, will have old MRP. Now, when we buy new stock at changed price from Wednesday, it might get mixed with our existing stock. This will create confusion,” said D Venkateshwara Rao, president of Telangana Wine Dealers Association. He said the Prohibition and Excise department should clarify how to differentiate between new and old stock, as, when holograms of existing stock is scanned, it shows the new MRP.