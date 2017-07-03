SIDDIPET :The Siddipet Police Commissionerate is in the news again. Even as the dust has yet to settle after the suicide of the Kukunoorpally SI, another SI was caught on Closed Circuit TV Camera footage assaulting a person with disabilities at the police station premises. The video of the SI’s assault went viral on Sunday.



The disabled person, Ailaiah is the brother of Komaraiah who had been summoned to the Mirdoddi police station. Komaraiah had approached the Mirdoddi police after one Narasimha Reddy of Mirdoddi mandal headquarters made alterations to the local Kanakaraju cheruvu canal, which inundated Komaraiah’s agriculture fields. Police had told Komaraiah to take the matter to the village panchayat, sources said.



The village elders asked Narasimha Reddy to have the canal repaired. Narasimha Reddy is alleged to have influenced the Mirdoddi SI Satish to resolve the matter in his favour. Three days back, Satish summoned Komaraiah. Saturday evening, Komaraiah and his uncle Mallesham went to the police station. Mallesham was asked to wait outside while Komaraiah was taken inside. Meanwhile, Komaraiah’s brother Ailaiah, a physically disabled man, reached the police station.

On learning that his brother had been taken into the station alone, Ailaiah raised a commotion. “The SI, who heard the noise, rushed out and started abusing Ailaiah and others, and assaulted Ailaiah. Ailaiah was dragged by his hair, beaten and pushed to the ground. Ailaiah crawled into the police station,” an eye-witness said. In the station, Komaraiah was allegedly beaten.

Cases were booked against Ailaiah and others. On Sunday representatives of disabled persons’ associations staged a dharna outside the station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimha Reddy rushed to the station and said he would look into the matter. Commissioner Shiva Kumar said the ACP will inquire into the incident. “Ailaiah abused the SI,’’ the CP contended. Ailaiah lodged a complaint against the SI.