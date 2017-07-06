HYDERABAD: Another kingpin, who goes by multiple names, involved in the nexus of LSD suppliers and peddlers in Hyderabad was caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials. Brendon Ben, is all of 20-years, but established himself as a key player in supplying LSD in a span f over two years.

Director of the TS Excise department’s enforcement wing Akun Sabharwal said that Ben was known by multiple names such as Bob, Mountain etc. Ben owns a dog kennel and runs an event management company. Sleuths are in the look-out for more key players. Eight accused persons involved in the supply and peddling of drugs have been taken into custody so far and over 800 blots of LSD, 35-grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), charas and other drugs were seized.

Of the eight, Calvin Mascarenhas (28), a former bank employee-turned-musician, is another top player. Assistant excise superintendent K Pavan Kumar said that the suppliers used to procure drugs from deep dark net and it is suspected that they made payments for it using Bitcoins. Two other Excise officials CH Vijay and V Vivek played a role in cracking down the nexus.