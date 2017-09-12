HYDERABAD: The Delloite company informed the High Court on Monday that Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel group and Zee TV was interested in taking over the scam-hit Agri Gold Company.

In this regard, senior counsel Sri Raghuram, appearing for Delloite filed an additional affidavit before division bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and SV Bhatt, which is dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana Agri Gold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and others for a CBI probe into the scam and return of the depositors’ monies.