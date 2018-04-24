IT minister KT Rama Rao inspects the arrangements for the TRS plenary public meeting to be held on April 27 at Kompally, on Monday in Hyderabad | Express

HYDERABAD:IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would realise his dream of forming a Federal Front at national level against the two national parties -Congress and BJP -to bring in a qualitative change in national politics and implement Telangana model of development and welfare schemes across the country.

"When everybody was under the impression that it was impossible to achieve statehood for Telangana, KCR made it possible. In the same manner, KCR will form the Federal Front to give a new direction to the country," KTR said, while interacting with media persons after reviewing the arrangements for the TRS plenary meeting to be held at Kompally here on April 27. It will mark the 17th anniversary of the party foundation day. About 13,000 representatives will take part in the plenary.

Reacting to the comment made by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury who compared the proposed Front by KCR to Musi river, KTR said, "We will soon start the beautification works of Musi. Likewise, we will also form Federal Front and show it to Yechury. We achieved statehood to Telangana, despite CPM's opposition to it. Similarly, CM KCR will stitch in alternative political formation at national level in the coming days. CM knows what to do in this regard."

KTR said CM KCR would explain his plans about how the TRS and Telangana would influence national politics during the plenary meeting. As the plenary meeting is going to be held a year ahead of the general elections, the focus of the meeting would be on political situation prevailing both at national level and in the State.

"During the plenary, there will be extensive discussion on welfare measures being implemented in the State. As Telangana's welfare programmes have become a role model for the entire country, CM KCR will speak about implementing the welfare measures across the country," the IT minister said.

'No working president for TRS'

Rejecting the speculation on him becoming the working president of the TRS during the plenary meeting, KTR said there was no need to create a working president post in the pink party. "Our president CM KCR is hale and hearty. He is looking after the party affairs perfectly, as his health condition is good. Hence, there is no need to appoint a working president in the party like some other political parties, whose presidents are unable to discharge their duties because of ill health and old age," he said.

Harish slams Congress

Hitting back at Congress leaders, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said that KCR was not forming a Federal Front to help the BJP at national level. He added that CM KCR was forming the proposed Front in order to develop a political alternative to BJP and Congress, which had failed at addressing the issues of people. Harish alleged that Congress had stooped down to the level of blackmailing political parties which are not supporting it. "Congress has lost its popularity in the country and is dependent on other parties to contest the elections. AICC president Rahul Gandhi is making false propaganda saying that those who are not in favour of Congress are BJP supporters," he criticised.

KTR to take part in India-South Africa Business Summit

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will tour Johannesburg in South Africa on April 29 and 30 and participate in the India-South Africa Business Summit.The Department of Trade and Industry in partnership with the High Commission of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, Invest India, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will host the India-South Africa Business Summit.