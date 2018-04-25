HYDERABAD: Even as the state government issued orders extending the suspension of five police officers for their alleged links with slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, hectic lobbying is reportedly going on to revoke the suspension.

One of the five -- Additional Superintendent of Police Maddipati Srinivas -- has submitted a representation to the government seeking revocation of his suspension, which is ‘’under examination.’’ Sources say that in all likelihood, his suspension could be revoked which in turn would pave the way for revocation of suspension of other officers.

Maddipati Srinivas

Sources told Express that Srinivas, who is said to be close to quite a few senior police officials, recently submitted a representation to the government in which he stated that his suspension be revoked in view of the ‘’good and professional work’’ he did in the police department. He cited his professional work in the field of extremists and how, based on his information and hard work, many extremists were eliminated.

On May 10 last year, the then DGP Anurag Sharma issued orders suspending Maddipati Srinivas, Mirchowk assistant commissioner of police M Srinivas Rao, assistant commissioner of police, detective department (Hyderabad) C Srinivas Rao, and inspectors Mastan and Raja Gopal for their alleged links with Nayeem.

Some pictures of the five police officers including that of Srinivas, seated with Nayeem, also went viral on social media around the time they were suspended.

In fact, sources say that four other officers are hoping Srinivas’s case is revoked so they can follow suit. “Among the five, it was Srinivas who has right contacts at right places, including a few ministers and senior cops. His representation is being examined,’’ sources said, though the government extended the suspensions, last week. Sources say that all five officers were served notices informing them that their suspension period has been extended till further orders. “The investigation into illegal activities of Nayeem and his associates is still on. Besides, an internal probe against the five officers is in progress,’’ sources said adding that it should surprise none if Srinivas’ suspension is revoked in a few days. The government formed a SIT led by inspector-general of police Y Nagi Reddy and supervised by the additional DGP (law & order).