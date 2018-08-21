Home States Telangana

TDP likely to team up with Congress in Telangana

N Chandrababu Naidu held a strategy meeting with his party colleagues and senior ministers, where he reportedly made 'positive' comments on the grand old party.

Published: 21st August 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The talk of a possible tie-up between the ruling TDP and the Congress came to the fore once again on Tuesday night after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a strategy meeting with his party colleagues and senior ministers, where he reportedly made 'positive' comments on the grand old party.

The TDP national president, party sources told TNIE, discussed at length national politics as well as the prevailing political scenario in both the Telugu States. As is his won't, he sought the opinions of his colleagues -- Kala Venkata Rao, Atchhnnaidu, Lokesh, Nakka Anand Babu, Sujaya Krishna and Kalava Srinivasulu -- who attended the meeting.

The sources said everyone had opined that there could be early elections in Telangana. Naidu reportedly suggested that opinions of party leaders in Telangana must be taken on which party could be the best ally for the TDP in the neighbouring State.

A senior TDP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "CM sir made positive comments on Congress. He felt opposition to the party has come down among the people since BJP has denied special category status to the State and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised special status. He also pointed out that Rahul has been repeatedly promising special status to make it clear that it wasn't just a one-off remark."

However, Naidu left it at that and did not arrive at a decision on any sort of alliance with the Congress either in Telangana or Andhra. It was also felt at the meeting that the TDP's prospects have brightened after snapping ties with the BJP, particularly among the minorities. Party sources said an alliance cannot be confirmed until leaders of both parties sit together to sort out the nitty-gritty.

A Congress leader, when contacted, confirmed that no talks had been held between the two parties so far but said Congress leaders are open to an alliance with the TDP.

