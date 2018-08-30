Provide a copy of transit order in Telugu to Varavara Rao’s wife: Hyderabad High court to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High court on Wednesday directed the Telangana police to handover within 48 hours a copy of the transit order in Telugu language to the wife of P Varavara Rao, revolutionary writer and activist, who was arrested by the Maharashtra police in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The bench directed Telangana principal secretary to home, and director generals of police of Telangana and Maharashtra to file detailed counter affidavits regarding arrest of Varavara Rao.

“There is no need to worry about life threat to Varavara Rao since the police have taken him into custody and was remanded in the presence of others. The issue is sensitive since it involved the interests of the nation and the freedom of an individual. There is a need to hear the case on the issue whether the police have acted contrary to the guidelines or not. If the orders of the police are against the guidelines then it will be suspended”, the bench observed.

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice T Amarnath Goud was passing this order in a lunch motion petition moved by P Hemalatha, wife of Varavara Rao, with a plea to produce her husband before the court since the Maharashtra police has taken him into custody illegally.

Petitioner’s counsel Suresh Kumar told the court that Varavara Rao’s name was not mentioned even in the cases registered in connection with the clashes. The police have taken him into custody in violation of the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court. Besides, the transit orders were in Marathi language and were not made available to the parties concerned, he argued.Responding to the submissions of the counsel, the bench said that there was no need to worry about life threat to Varavara Rao since the police remanded him after the arrest.