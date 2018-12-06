Home States Telangana

Chandrababu Naidu criticises incumbent Secunderabad MLA

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the last day of electioneering in Telangana on Wednesday, Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency witnessed sparks fly as the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu harped criticism and allegations of not taking up any developmental activity in the constituency on incumbent Secunderabad MLA G Sayanna, who had earlier won elections from the constituency four times on TDP ticket.

Campaigning for senior Congress leader, Sarve Satyanarayana who is the Mahakutami alliance candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment, Naidu assured that if Congress comes to power in Telangana, lands of civilians living in cantonment areas since long will be regularised and the long-pending problem of drinking water availability will also be solved. 

However, Sayanna immediately called for a press conference and hit back at his former boss of unnecessarily interfering in the Telangana affairs.

He said, “Naidu is on a shaky ground in Andhra Pradesh. He should focus on developing his State rather than interfering in here.”

