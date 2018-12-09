5 lakh litres of liquor seized this poll season in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expectation of State Prohibition and Excise officials that more than five lakh litres of liquor would be seized has come true as 5.03 lakh litres of beer, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Illegally Distilled (ID) liquor, toddy, was seized during the Telangana State Assembly Elections season in 2018, from September till December 7.

The total worth of the liquor seized is 9.86 crore. On the contrary, around 2.85 lakh litres of liquor was seized during general elections held in 2014.

In Hyderabad district, only 13,000 litres was seized from September to December 7. The Excise Department’s deputy commissioner (Hyderabad) C Vivekananda Reddy said that it is traditionally low in Hyderabad when compared to other districts as the district does not share border with other States and there are no specific points of unauthorised sale of liquor. Besides, the sale of ID has come down in the State.

In the city, only four litres was seized during elections. People also managed to smuggle liquor from Haryana and Goa into the State.