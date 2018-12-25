IIT-Hyderabad students get 213 offers from 80 firms
The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) students have secured 213 job offers from 80 companies during the phase-I of campus placements for 2018-19.
Twenty-two students secured jobs in international companies compared to 8 for the last academic year. A total of 418 students registered for phase-I of placements held between December 1 and December 22.
The students have accepted 17 pre-placement offers from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts and DeShaw. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also recruited two students during 2018-19.
Dr Amit Acharyya, acting faculty-in-charge of placements, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Many Japanese companies have shown interest in our students and more than 10 Japanese companies visited the campus this year.”