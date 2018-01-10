HYDERABAD: A group of heritage activists came together on Tuesday to bring to light that idols of historical importance from AP and Telangana, which were stolen, exchanged with or smuggled into other countries should now be brought back to their places of origin.

Investigations done by history enthusiasts from the India Pride Project reveals that there are around 70,000 such idols which are currently not in the country. Anurag Saxena from India Pride Project recalled that a stolen Buddhist sculpture from Amaravati, which was taken to Australia, was handed over to Mahesh Sharma, minister of state (Culture) by Mitch Fifield, Australian minister for Arts in September 2016.

“This, however, is still lying in a warehouse in Delhi for the last one-and-half years. The point we are trying to drive is that the Telangana and AP governments need to stress enough for the idols to reach their rightful places,” said Saxena.

Similarly, an Alam that belonged to the Nizam’s household was sold off for USD 1,75,000. However, no efforts have been made from the government to bring it back to the city. “Foreign governments are willing to give back these treasures but our governments don’t stress enough,” added Saxena.

He also recalled how the US government, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House in June 2016, had in writing said that they are returning 200 idols which belong to India. This was followed by a speech from Modi on the importance of preserving our history. “However, only 11 are back in India,” he further said.

They have sent representations to both the Telugu States’ governments and are recommending that the statue from Amaravati be brought back by Ugadi.