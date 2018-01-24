KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD : Days after Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi had made scathing comments on the functioning of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the presiding deity at the temple, a case has been registered against her under various sections of IPC by the Karimnagar police in Telangana.

Another complaint has also been lodged against the DMK MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter by a lawyer in Hyderabad for her alleged derogatory remarks and hurting the sentiments of the people of a particular religion.Kanimozhi had allegedly said a few days ago that TTD catered only to the rich. Referring to presiding deity Lord Venkateswara, she said, “What kind of God is He if He cannot safeguard His own temple chest?’’

In Karimnagar city, local advocate Beti Mahender Reddy lodged a complaint with the III Town police on January 13, seeking action against the MP for her alleged derogatory remarks. The police, however, did not register a case and, as there was a delay, the advocate moved the court seeking directions to the police to register a case and investigate it.

The court of the additional first class judicial magistrate of Karimnagar ordered the police to register a case and investigate it. Following court directions, the III Town police registered a case against Kanimozi on January 19 under Sections 153 (A and B), 295(A) 504 of IPC and Sections 505 and 156 (3) of CrPc.Circle inspector G Vijay Kumar said they would take legal opinion before serving notices on the MP.