HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad High Court on Thursday issued notice to Telangana’s chief information commissioner to respond to a petition filed seeking action against a public information officer for the latter’s failure to furnish information sought by the petitioner within the time without any reasonable cause.Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao was admitting the petition filed by Abdul Hafeez seeking direction to the CIC of Telangana to direct the public information officer, District collector office in Mahabubnagar to furnish information to him as per the orders passed earlier by the state information commission under the RTI Act, 2005.



Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now