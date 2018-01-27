HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram announced that he would be floating a new political party in coming February as there was a need to resist the undemocratic moves of the state government. While disapproving of the state government’s act of declaring crimes under IPC sections 506 and 507 as cognizable offences, the TJAC chairman said the government had taken the decision to book cases against anybody who posts comments on their anti-people policies on social media.

After hoisting the flag at the TJAC’s central office here on Friday on Republic Day, the former Political Science professor said, “It’s unfortunate that the government decided to impose more restrictions on freedom of expression in the state by declaring crimes under IPC sections 506 and 507 as cognizable offences, that too on R-Day. The government wants to target the leaders, who speak on behalf of the people.”

Opening up about his decision to float a political party, Kodandaram said TJAC was of the view that it should have a political outfit to fight against such undemocratic moves. “Without changing the politics, we can’t fulfil the aspirations of Telangana martyrs and we cant’ achieve the objectives of the statehood movement. Hence, we are discussing about the need to take political plunge. We will make an announcement in February,” he said.