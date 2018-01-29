NALGONDA: There’s no political angle in the brutal murder of Congress party leader Boddupalli Srinivas. That was the observation made by the police department that on Sunday paraded eight persons in front of the media as accused in the killing.

“The murder was not planned in advance,” said Nalgonda SP Srinivasa Rao. “Call data of all the accused was examined thoroughly. Eight persons have been arrested. Three others are missing,” he said. The officer went on to say he was murdered by his followers after a heated argument.

This theory, however, was swiftly rejected by the murdered leader’s wife who sought a CBI probe. “Many times, we got threatening calls from ruling party leaders,” claims Srinivas’ widow and Nalgonda municipal chairperson Laxmi. “I will approach the High Court seeking justice.”

According to SP Srinivasa Rao, B Srinivas had left his house on Wednesday midnight after receiving a call from his associate M Gopi saying an argument had broken out among his followers.

“The accused confessed to the crime during the interrogation. The accused consumed liquor. Then they went to an eatery at 7 pm and picked up an argument with the owner of the eatery. Later, they left the place. On learning about the incident, Gopi, son of municipal councilor Kousalya, called up Rambabu and asked him to come. When Rambabu came along with his friends, Gopi questioned them about their behavior. Rambabu abused Gopi. Gopi left the place and called Srinivas. “Srinivas, along with his follower M Manohar, reached the place. After another argument, Srinivas and Rambabu attacked each other. Later, Mallesh threw a boulder on the head of Srinivas. Then, Rambabu too hit Srinivas with a stone on the head twice, which led to the death of the Congress man,” the SP added.