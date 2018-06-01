Home States Telangana

Hyderabad's IT/ITES exports register 9.32 percent growth in 2018

The department aims to create 4 lakh of direct employment while achieving a target of Rs 1,20,000 crore of IT exports at CAGR 16 percent by 2020.

Published: 01st June 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana ​​​​IT Minister KT Rama Rao (File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recording a 9.32 percent of growth rate (YoY), IT/ITES exports from the State has increased from Rs 85,470 crore in 2016-2017 to Rs 93,442 crore in 2017-2018. 
   
Terming the departments' functioning as "transparent and accountable", Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITEC) Minister KT Rama Rao presented the fourth annual report of the department.

The IT sector directly added 43,417 jobs in the previous financial year, the report read. The total personnel in the IT sector stayed at 4,75,308 in 2017-2018 compared to 4,31,891 in 2016-2017. 

"Nobody asked or demanded us to bring transparency and accountability, neither the media or the people asked but we ensured that the department outgrew the national average (7-9 percent)," said KT Rama Rao while adding that indirect jobs of over 7.5 lakh people were created through the sector at a cumulative annual growth (CAGR) of 15.6 percent since its formation. 

The minister recalled an announcement he made in 2014 when he said that IT exports would get doubled in five years. "We are on our way to reaching our goals. The IT exports in 2014 were at Rs 52,258 crore, it has now come close to getting doubled," he said. The department aims to create 4 lakh of direct employment while achieving a target of Rs 1,20,000 crore of IT exports at CAGR 16 percent by 2020.  

'Look East' for the IT corridor

With concentration of IT companies largely restricted to the west zone of the Greater Hyderabad, leading to an increase in occupancy and creation of new buildings in that region, the ITEC department of the State is going to launch a policy that would incentivise growth in the East zone now. 

"The IT sector in Hyderabad should not be restricted to Gachibowli and Kondapur. There is metro connectivity to Uppal and through SRDP flyovers, the time it would take from Gachibowli to Airport and Uppal to Airport would almost be the same. The Look East (LE) policy would answer it," KT Rama Rao said. It would also aid in decongesting the traffic and improve the overall quality of life, he added. 

Launch of several initiatives

The department has called for an Aadhar based attendance mechanism, TSTS-ABAS (Telangana State Technology Services - Aadhar Based Attendance System), to eliminate gaps in government scheme expenditure, reduce bogus expenses and increase student-teacher ratio.  
Aimed to be implemented, primarily, at welfare schools, the new mechanism of rolling attendance would be launched in 10,000 schools in 12 districts. The department is already witnessing 1 lakh authentications every day, informed GT Venkateswar Rao, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (ESD). 

"We take complete responsibility of the initiative. There have been several pilot projects that have been done - JNTU, welfare schools and GHMC sanitary workers, and we have decided to be the nodal agency in bridging the gap in providing a device, connection, and authenticity," Rao said.

The department has also upgraded broadband speed in mandals across the State through its T-SWAN (Telangana - State Wide Area Network) architecture. The speeds have been increased from 4 Mbps to 20 Mbps in an attempt to have efficient transactions at government institutions. 

T-Web (Telangana Website), an electronic web portal which integrates all government websites to a single portal has been launched.

Along with it, the department has announced the creation of T-SOC (Telangana Security Operations Centre) to create a threat detection infrastructure and respond to them so that security is not compromised. Currently, in phase- 1 its capacity would be to track 20,000 events.

The EDS has signed a MoU with Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO) to launch an e-commerce portal. Its use is aimed to aid farmers in accessing agriculture inputs are no additional costs. The process would be aided by Mee Seva centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Information Technology Exports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence