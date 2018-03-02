HYDERABAD: Disapproving of the alleged “offensive language” used by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent meeting with members of the farmers’ committees held in Karimnagar, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Chief Minister should have withdrawn his remarks by giving an explanation. “It’s not fair for a CM to make offensive remarks at the Prime Minister. Both the PM and the CM posts are Constitutional positions. Hence, it’s unbecoming on the part of a CM to use inappropriate language towards the PM.

Though IT Minister KT Rama Rao told me that it could be a slip of a tongue by his father, it would be proper for the CM if he gives a clarification on his comments,” the Union Minister said on Thursday.

Before taking part in the inaugural ceremony of ‘Tata Boeing Aerospace’s manufacturing facility at TSIIC’s Aero Space and Precision Engineering SEZ, held here on Thursday, during which KTR had shared dais with her, the Union minister addressed media for a while.

She then expressed severe displeasure at the alleged comments made by the Chief Minister against the Prime Minister over farmers’ issue.“Soon after I learnt about KCR’s comments against PM Modi, I immediately called KTR. I also thought of not attending this inaugural function as the CM used inappropriate language for the PM.

However, KTR told me that he did not think his father would make such comments against the PM. He further gave me explanation, saying if at all his father made such remarks, that could be a slip of the tongue,” she disclosed. “Before boarding the flight to Hyderabad, I spoke to KTR for one more time over the phone. He tried to explain me about the whole issue, explaining about in what context his father might have made such remarks,” she added. Even though KCR had addressed the PM with “singular tone,” the only reason for her to attend the inaugural programme of the Aerospace Manufacturing facility was the commitment towards Make in India initiative launched by the PM, she said.

Later, while taking part in a programme, organised at BJP State office to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of Saffron party’s ex-national president Bangaru Laxman, Sitharaman for one more time condemned the alleged remarks made by the CM. “The language used by the CM against the PM pained us a lot. KCR should not have made such comments. If he has ideological differences, he should raise them in a polite way. Then, we will examine the issues,” she said.

KTR REITERATES DEMAND FOR DIPC

HYDERABAD: Inudstries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao reiterated his demand of including Hyderabad in the proposed Defence Industrial Production Corridor (DIPC) on Thursday.

“Telangana has the largest defence manufacturing eco-system in India with more than 10 Defence PSUs, over 25 large domestic manufacturers and more than 1,000 SMEs catering to the supply chain.

Large number of skilled workforce is also available. I request Defence Minister to set up a Defence Industrial Production Corridor through this Hyderabad,” said KTR, at the inauguration of Tata Boeing Aerospace’s manufacturing facility at TSIIC’s Aero Space and Precision Engineering SEZ.