NIZAMABAD: Notwithstanding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcement of forming a third front, the Congress is aggressively continuing with its bus yatra across the State. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on the people of the State to politically ‘bury’ TRS and its leadership in the coming elections. He said the TRS government has neglected the promises and assurances made to the people in the previous elections.

Reddy dismissed the criticisms heaped by the Chief Minister against the Congress. “While enjoying in power, eating money and leading luxurious life, the Chief Minister is making unfair remarks against the Congress. He is making personal comments against me for not shaving and thereby degrading the Chief Minister’s status,” Reddy said.

The second phase of the Praja Chitanya Bus Yatra started from Bodhan town on Sunday. He said the Chief Minister had become number one in not implementing the assurances given to people and cheating them. “He is speaking about a third front to cheat people yet another time. He is colluding with Prime Minister. People should remove both of them from power in the coming elections and choose Congress,” he said.

Apart from the criticism, Reddy also stressed on the points that will make its cut to the 2019 manifesto. “Congress party will take care of welfare and development of every section’’ he claimed. He said that Congress party committed to women empowerment and would provide `1 lakh to each Self Help Group and up to `10 lakh of interest-free loans for women.