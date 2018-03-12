HYDERABAD: The stage is all set for the last Budget session of Telangana State Assembly starting Monday. And with the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, all set to corner the government on its ‘failures’, the sessions are unlikely to be smooth.

This was also indicated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his MLAs and MLCs in the party’s legislature party meeting on Sunday. The Congress is likely disrupt the Governor’s speech but you should maintain restrain and stay calm,’ the CM reportedly told his MLAs. Rao asked his ministers and MLAs to come prepared for the opposition charges effectively with all documents and statistics. Senior ministers were asked to hold strategy meetings on daily basis before the commencement of every session, and prepare themselves to answer to the queries that will be raised by the Opposition members during the Question Hour and other discussions.

The Congress, meanwhile, had identified nearly 20 issues which they would raise in the Assembly to corner the government. The government’s failure to provide three acre land to Dalits, atrocities on Dalits, non-completion of two bedroom houses, agriculture related issues are likely to take the centre stage. The session will begin with the Governor’s address and the state government is likely to introduce the State Budget, the last one of the present TRS regime, on March 15.

Will Revanth attend the session?

Whether or not the Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy, who had earlier submitted his resignation to the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu before joining Congress, attend the session remains unanswered. Though technically his resignation can be termed as a resignation as he did not submit it to the Assembly Speaker, Revanth can attend the proceedings of the House. Revanth, however, did not attend the last session of Assembly.