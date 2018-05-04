Home States Telangana

Six killed as rain, gales wreak havoc in Telangana

Thousands of quintals of paddy and other agriculture produce brought to market yards by farmers were damaged in the rain causing severe losses to them.

Strong winds uproot a 200-year-old tree which fell on a old house in Warangal on Thursday. | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Heavy rain accompanied by gales and thunderbolts on Thursday claimed the lives of six persons across the State.  Also, thousands of quintals of paddy and other agriculture produce brought to market yards by farmers were damaged in the rain causing severe losses to them.

 A 11-year-old Lokesh, who was playing at his farm land in Ibrahimpatnam, died receiving burns due to thunderbolts. Similarly, seven-year-old Akhil, who was playing under a tamarind tree near his house in Karmanghat of Saroornagar died on the spot due to thunderbolts.  A 48 year-old P Parusharam was attending nature’s call, a wall collapsed on him in Aramgarh in Rajendranagar police limits. While, U Venkatappa(34), died due to lightning while he was working in his farm at Ummetala village in Ranga Reddy district. 

An elderly person P Ayodhyaiah (70) died after the roof of his house collapsed on him due to strong winds in SR Nagar area of Warangal district while another person was killed due to lightning in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.Maximum rainfall of 83.0 mm was recorded in Warangal district, followed by Kothapalle in Nalgonda (75.5 mm,)  Ibrahimpatnam (73.5 mm) and Bhongir (70.3 mm).  Hyderabad recorded a highest rainfall of 43.5 mm, followed by 43 mm at Bandlaguda,  35.8 mm in Musheerabad, 34 mm in Narayanguda whereas most parts of the city received rainfall between 10 and 20 mm. 

Following the rains, temperatures in Hyderabad dropped by almost 10-15 degree Celsius in a span of 2-3 hours on Thursday. Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad were recorded between 37-40 degree Celsius till  2 pm. However, they fell down to 25 degree Celsius and further to 22-26 degree Celsius by 7 pm.
 Several localities in the twin cities plunged into darkness. Power disruptions were caused due to uprooting of trees and tree branches falling on power lines and cables getting cut. 

 In Telangana, 1,250 electric poles were uprooted leading to tripping of 112 feeders, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said.  There was an interruption in power supply at all pumping stations located at water supply sources of Manjeera, Krishna- Phase-I, II and III and Godavari. Due to these power interruptions, there will be delayed or short supplies of water on Friday and the supplies would be stabilised by Saturday.  HMWS&SB has requested the consumers to use water conservatively.nvenience. 

Thunderstorm warning for today
Hyderabad : IMD on Thursday issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the state on Friday.   Temperatures fell down drastically on Thursday but  are expected to increase in the next 1-2 days.

rain

