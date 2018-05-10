Home States Telangana

Rythu Bandhu creating waves in country: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Rythu Bandhu scheme had become a role model for the entire country.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Rythu Bandhu scheme had become a role model for the entire country. “Despite hurdles created by the RBI, we are all set to launch the scheme across the State on Thursday. The amount of Rs 4,000 given under the scheme to each farmer per acre per crop will be very helpful to farmers in procuring fertilisers,” he said.

While addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan here, after inducting a few Congress leaders from Warangal district led by Cherukupalli Srinivas into the TRS, KTR said even before the launch, Rythu Bandhu scheme had begun creating waves across the country.

KTR said that even Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was astonished by the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rajnath had wondered how the State government could pay Rs 8,000 per acre to each farmer for two crop seasons every year without asking them to repay it.

‘Congress means scams’

The IT Minister launched an verbal assault on the Congress leaders in the State during the programme. “Congress is known for cheating people. The party is synonymous with scams, corruption and commissions. Leaders of these party are undertaking a Bus Yatra to once again hoodwink people. Almost more than half of the leaders, who are sitting in the bus, are facing criminal cases and corruption allegations,” he said.

“During the previous Congress regimes, farmers had to stand in long queues to get fertilisers and seeds. They used to remain awake for the whole night in order to run their bore wells to provide water to their fields because of erratic power supply to agriculture sector. Now, Telangana is the only State in the entire country where all sections of consumers including farmers are getting 24x7 uninterrupted power,” he said.

