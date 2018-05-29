Telangana IAS officer’s son shot dead in Turkey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The son of senior IAS officer Shashank Goel was brutally beaten and shot dead in Istanbul, Turkey by a group of gangsters for refusing to oblige their demand for money. Though the incident took place on May 24, the death came to be known here only on Monday after the cremation of the body at Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Goel’s native place.

Shubham Goel, the eldest son of the principal secretary (labour), went to Istanbul on May 20 with two friends for holidaying. On May 24, the group came across local gangsters who demanded money from them. “While one of his friends parted with some dollars, Shubham resisted and refused to give money. That made the gangsters angry, and they thrashed him and shot him dead,” a family member told reporters.

The body was flown back to the country after necessary clearances were taken from Turkey. The body was given only after completion of post-mortem and it reached India on Sunday. The body was cremated later in the day.

Shubham was working in a software firm in the US after completing his Masters in Technology there and came to India three weeks ago to attend a wedding where the ill-fated plan to Istanbul was made.