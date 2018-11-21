Telangana Junior doctors boycott services protesting KTR’s comment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors studying and practising medicine in five prominent government medical colleges across the State have boycotted elective services on Tuesday, as mark of protest against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao’s assurance to Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) that they will be provided with training, certificates will be issued and facilitate the practice of medicine at the ground level.

The assurances were given during a public meeting held on November first week in Rajanna-Sircilla district. Protesting this, House Surgeons, Post Graduate medical students boycotted elective services, Out-Patient services for a day. Hundreds of medicos from Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences-Adilabad, Government Medical College-Nizamabad, staged protest.