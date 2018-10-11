Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wants his children as CM, no Dalit will ever get a chance: Amit Shah

You (Rao) have failed to keep your promise of giving Telangana a Dalit Chief Minister.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah addresses a huge gathering during a public meeting at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on Wednesday | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam & Ajay Moses
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Projecting the BJP as the best alternative for disillusioned voters, party president Amit Shah during his second visit to the State in a month on Wednesday accused caretaker Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao of nepotism.

“You (Rao) have failed to keep your promise of giving Telangana a Dalit Chief Minister. It is unlikely that you will let a Dalit head the State after you step down as you have set your eyes on making your son and daughter Chief Ministers,” Shah lashed out while addressing a massive public meeting at Ambedkar Grounds in Karimnagar and read out a list of 150 promises that Rao made before the 2014 elections, but reneged upon.

“The martyrs of Telangana are asking you to come here to this grounds and tell them what happened to KCR’s promise of a job for every martyr’s family? 800 martyrs want to know when the promise will become a reality,” Shah thundered.

The BJP leader also highlighted the pink party’s inability to keep its word on giving three acres of land to every SC family and jobs for unemployed youth. “It is deplorable that not a single lecturer’s post has been filled in the last four-and-a-half years. Students here are now teaching themselves,”Shah pointed out, bringing the people’s attention to the quality of education offered by the State.

Playing to the voters’ Telangana sentiment, Shah said the Congress could not be an alternative to the TRS as it had failed to respect its own party workers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked for 5 km when AB Vajpayee died, but when PV Narasimha Rao, a child of Telangana, passed away, no prominent leader of the Congress came to pay tributes. Mind you, this was when Sonia Gandhi was the president of the party and the Congress was in power,” Shah said.

“The Congress and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s alliance can’t face Owaisi’s AIMIM. It is only the BJP that can fight against them,” Shah quipped and lashed out at the TRS for indulging in “vote bank politics”. “The 13th Finance Commission allocated Rs​ 16,597 crore to Telangana, but under the 14th Finance Commission under Modi, Rs 1.15 lakh crore was given. Despite this, KCR’s government failed to keep its promises,” Shah alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah in Telangana BJP Telangana Assembly election K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp